‘King Richard’ Highlights How A Black Dad Carved Space For His Superstar Daughters To Thrive

But like many on social media have noted, the “King Richard” trailer suggests very little focus on the girls’ own perspectives on that period in their lives. We only get to hear from them in one brief snippet, which--along with the film’s title--shows what direction the film will take. Because this is the first narrative film that will address the history of the Williams’ sisters, it’s fair to question why the narrative centres on Richard rather than the sisters themselves. But the Williams sisters are on board with this angle, considering that Venus and Serena, as well as their sister Isha Price serve as executive producers of the film. (For those who may want to watch them, Venus and Serena have documentary projects telling their personal stories).