Watches Are Becoming An Engagement Staple — Here’s Why

Although their watches don’t match, they are both from the same brand, Original Grain , which specialises in handcrafted pieces inspired by the Pacific Northwest. The watches nod to Arden and Knudtson’s “forever home” in Seattle and their favourite beverages: The timepieces are made from repurposed wine and beer wood barrels, respectively. For the couple, watches offered an opportunity to participate in the traditions of engagement and marriage in a personal way — and without the outdated social norms or the skyrocketing price tag of rings.