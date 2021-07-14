Sarah Jessica Parker Is Bringing Back The Double-Bag Look For The SATC Reboot

If you thought the Sex And The City reboot would only include throwback trends from the years the HBO series aired (1998 to 2004), you were mistaken. According to new photos taken on the set of the forthcoming show, titled And Just Like That…, we should expect to see fads from more recent years, too. For proof, see
Sarah Jessica Parker Carrie Bradshaw sporting the double-bag trend.
While filming And Just Like That… on Tuesday, Parker wore a vintage Claude Montana linen jumpsuit from Replika Vintage with a floral jacket, a feather hat (an ode to her feather wedding headpiece, perhaps?), and multicoloured heeled sandals. Being the New Yorker that she is, which means she can’t possibly fit all her necessities in just one bag, the actress carried with her not one, but two handbags, both worn cross-body. The shorter of the two bags appears to be made of a silver chain material, while the longer accessory is teal, smaller in size, and made of straw or wicker.
Advertisement
The bag hack isn’t an entirely new concept. The double-bag trend first found popularity in 2012, before popping up again in 2015, and again in 2019. Now that Bradshaw has given the look her stamp of approval, we can expect the double-bagging to make yet another comeback by the time the reboot airs (the date for which is yet to be announced).
Like the old days of SATC, Parker’s character continues to make daring fashion choices. Thus far in filming, she’s already worked corsets, platform Mary-Janes, and chin-strap hats into her wardrobe. In fact, all three were incorporated into a single outfit (HBO Max-imalism!). On Monday, she was photographed wearing a more toned-down look — a baby pink jacket with a champagne-coloured pleated dress and a pair of white kitten heels.