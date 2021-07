Sarah Jessica Parker Is Bringing Back The Double-Bag Look For The SATC Reboot

While filming And Just Like That… on Tuesday, Parker wore a vintage Claude Montana linen jumpsuit from Replika Vintage with a floral jacket, a feather hat (an ode to her feather wedding headpiece, perhaps?), and multicoloured heeled sandals. Being the New Yorker that she is, which means she can’t possibly fit all her necessities in just one bag, the actress carried with her not one, but two handbags, both worn cross-body. The shorter of the two bags appears to be made of a silver chain material, while the longer accessory is teal, smaller in size, and made of straw or wicker.