In a new IGTV video, former Bachelorette Clare Crawley opens up about her recent experiences with full-body skin rashes and hives, which she's discovered to be a bodily fight response to her breast implants.
In the six-minute video, Crawley addresses the fact that she's been quiet on social media over the past few months. "The truth is, I've been going through things — medically, with my body — that I have not had answers to," the reality-TV star tells her followers. "I've kept it private because being in the public eye and going through something so vulnerable is scary."
Crawley goes on to explain that she's been experiencing a frustrating and inexplicable skin rash that covers her entire body. "I have really bad hives and rashes all down my stomach, my neck, on my arms, around my eyes; my whole body is just inflamed and itchy," Crawley explains, adding that she initially tried to manage the mysterious rashes. "I had blood test after blood test with no clear answers. I tried medication after antibiotic after antihistamine after Benadryl — everything in the book."
Then, about a month ago, Crawley became aware that her breast implants might be the root cause of the skin inflammation. "About a month ago, I was at the chiropractor and I got an X-ray and he goes, "Hey, you might want to go get a mammogram,'" Crawley explains. "I had to do it anyways because I'm forty — and it was so easy and I'm glad I went — but they noticed there was some stuff going on. Essentially, they found that there are these fluid sacks behind my implants."
Following the results of a mammogram and ultrasound, Crawley asked her doctor to reexamine her blood tests, only to find that her white blood cell count has been slightly elevated since she's had the breast implants in her body. "I had my doctor just go back and look at all my blood work and it shows that my white blood count has been elevated for the past five years," she explains, adding that her physical symptoms are finally starting to make sense. "As much as I love my implants, it seems that my body is fighting them, and recognises them as something obviously foreign. So, they're coming out."
As for Crawley's support system, her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dale Moss, she adds that he's in full support of a speedy implant-removal. "I was talking to Dale the other day, and he even said, 'Your boobs are not what make you beautiful,'" Crawley explains. "It's the truth. This is my heath, this is my reality, and to me it's the ultimate love story: loving my body enough to know that this — my boobs — is not what makes me beautiful, my health and happiness is what matters."