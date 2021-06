Though fashion QR codes were around prior to that, they made news in September when Ganni announced a collaboration with Levi’s , for which the Danish brand reworked the heritage denim label’s signature 501s, among other denim items, and made them available for rent . The idea was that the pieces would get better with wear, with no two people ever getting the same pair of jeans — each one uniquely faded and worn down by the person who rented them last. To share each item’s story, the brands used Near-Field Communication — technology that allows you to transfer information from close distances, like QR codes — in partnership with connected-consumer agency SharpEnd to give renters (who chose to participate) the opportunity to see who’d worn the pieces before them and go behind the scenes.