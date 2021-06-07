Sally Beauty Reminds Us That “Having Coloured Hair Doesn’t Make You Unprofessional”

Sally Beauty just launched a new ad campaign all about celebrating your choice to have bright hair. In partnership with TikTok creator and musician Heather Chelan, the campaign focuses on self-expression and empowerment through hair colour — and it's super cute and inspiring.
Directly inspired by Chelan's viral hit "Having Colored Hair Doesn’t Make You Unprofessional" which generated 7.9M views on TikTok, the new Sally Beauty collab, is similarly a kind of musical anthem about bright, bold hair colour that has long been stigmatised as "unprofessional" or "unconventional."
The ad spot features a refreshingly diverse cast of bright-hair-wearing influencers, including Chelan, Sally Beauty CEO Chris Brickman, granfluencer Baddiewinkle, dancer Marquese ‘Nonstop’ Scott, and LGBTQ+ advocate and Be Free Stories founder Brian Terada.
For Sally Beauty, a well-known hair-dye destination, the campaign messaging also has a clear market focus. In store and online, the brand offers over 1,200 different at-home colour options. So if you're feeling inspired to go bright — and you will be after watching this clip — you can shop your favourite green, blue, or pink dye right on the Sally Beauty site.