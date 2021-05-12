Olivia Wilde’s Go-To Stylist Just Launched A Hair Product For Everyone

"The messaging on beauty products is often so negative, and I think that has played such a role is how we talk about ourselves," Roszak says. "I hear these very negative relationships women have to their hair, and it's because we're conditioned to see it as something that needs to be fixed. Sure, maybe depending on how much you color or use heat, there are ways it can be improved to bring back that natural beauty. We're unique, and everybody's hair is different. I want to create a positive experience, and have these conversations that change the language we use about our hair and ourselves."