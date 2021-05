Sophie Turner Finally Gave Us A Good Look At Her Las Vegas Wedding Jumpsuit

On Sunday, the Game of Thrones star posted a slideshow of photos from her wedding night, captioning the post: “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat,” referring to Jonas. Included in the slideshow was an image of the couple swimming fully clothed after the ceremony; one of Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas’ wife, dancing in bath robes with a half-naked Diplo behind them; and a handful of Turner and Jonas posing together at the wedding chapel. The latter selection gave us the up-close-and-personal look at the bride’s fall ‘19 Bevza jumpsuit , which had a silk camisole top with a teddy-like bodice and flowing pant legs.