Halle Berry Debuted A Divisive New Haircut On The Red Carpet

Many of Halle Berry's most memorable red-carpet looks, like her legendary 2002 Oscars moment, are synonymous with her iconic short haircuts. The star has been wearing her hair longer recently, but just in time for this year's Academy Awards, she brought back the cropped look with a chin-length bowl cut complete with a wispy micro fringe. Celebrity hairstylist Sara Seward styled Berry's hair for the event, angling her client's cut to be slightly tapered in the back. "We came to play," Seward wrote in an Instagram caption showing the remnants of Berry's cut.
Naturally, the internet had opinions about Berry's red-carpet look. Some fans were excited to see the actress with short hair again and even suggested going shorter. "You’re so pretty. Go shorter!" one wrote in an Instagram comment. "I love Halle Berry's short haircut. She is always amazing with short hair," a Twitter user added. Others declared Halle's micro bob their least favourite of all of her short hairstyles. But hey, judging by the confidence Berry walked the carpet with, it's clear that she's a fan of her look — which is the only opinion that truly counts.
Now, all we want to know is if a modern iteration of her signature pixie cut on the horizon. Could this mean that short-haired Berry is here to stay? One thing we do know is that Halle Berry does what Halle Berry wants — no matter what the internet says — so only time will tell.