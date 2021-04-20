Maude Apatow Is Unrecognisable As A Redhead

Maude Apatow is a brunette no longer. The actress recently went from a warm, golden brown to fiery red — and the transformation is next level.
Apatow first revealed her new look on Instagram last week in a promotional ad for Ferragamo heels. However, fans really took notice two days later, when the actress posted a gallery of sun-soaked portraits where her glossy red hair was front and center, captioning it only with a fitting flower and sparkle emoji. The fresh hair colour is a vibrant shade of red with what appears to be a mix of chunky, face-framing highlights that add an element of shine.
Advertisement
For the redhead transformation, Apatow credits New York City-based colourist Jenna Perry, whose other celebrity clients which include Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. Perry, a redhead herself, is a seasoned pro when it comes to taking dark hair to a warm red — and Apatow’s hair could not look healthier.
While we’ve never seen Apatow with hair like this, we can’t help but wonder why the red feels eerily familiar. And then it hit us: Her new look totally reminds us of her mum, actress Leslie Mann who showed her total support of the transformation by commenting heart eyes on her daughter’s Instagram post.
Based on past interviews, it seems like Mann encourages both her daughters to have fun with their hair and makeup. That is, so long as they don’t overpluck their eyebrows, a regret she has from personal experience. But other than that, it seems like anything is game in hair and makeup.
Between Apatow’s new hair and the gorgeous, floral dress she wore in the photo, we are feeling major spring fever.