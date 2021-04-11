Your Horoscope This Week: April 11, 2021

This week begins with a new moon in Aries and, for as long as we want to believe it, everything is possible. The Aries new moon is a bonfire bash, with Mercury, Chiron, the Sun, and Venus all under the constellation of the ram. There’s something irreverent and unstoppable in the air, something teenage, something earnest, something that believes in a thing called love. With Mercury in Aries and Mars in Gemini, people are very likely to say what they mean and do what they say. While no one is guaranteed to like the results, they are likely to hear something along the lines of “don’t say I didn’t warn you.” Just think about Aries Lil Nas X responding to “Montero” haters with the reasoning, “Y'all love saying we going to hell but get upset when I actually go there lmao.”
With Pluto squaring Venus and Neptune squaring Mars, it’s important to remember that just because we can say something, just because we want something now, doesn’t mean we should go for it. Aries is great at shooting their shot, but isn’t always prepared for what comes after the game is won. Set your sights a little farther in preparation for the week ahead so that when temptation knocks, you’ll have something to measure it against.