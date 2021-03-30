Refinery29 reached out to Stanford University in September 2020 to ask about the school's inability to continue providing Taylor with treatment. At the time, they responded with this statement: "Our Counselling and Psychological Services (CAPS) remains focused on student mental health and wellbeing, especially at this time of crisis and isolation for so many students. Licensing laws change from state to state and vary according to the degrees of the mental health providers (psychiatrists, psychologists, and master’s level therapists), which can affect the support and access we can provide across state lines. For students outside of California, we provide care management services, help students connect with mental health resources in their local communities, and provide interim support for their needs. Regardless of where they live, we encourage students to reach out to CAPS when they need support. We want to hear from students so we can help address their needs and concerns in real time."