How I Feel About My Face After A Year Of Virtual Living

If I had to pick a song as the soundtrack for this past year, it would definitely be Beyoncé’s “Me, Myself and I.” Not because of the stress of pandemic dating, but because I’m "all I got in the end/ That’s what I found out.” Staying at home surrounded by mirrors , my webcam, my iPhone camera, and endless Zoom calls basically meant I was looking at my face a whole lot more than before. I was noticing just how dark my under-eye circles had gotten from an irregular sleep schedule and found it difficult to not pick at my maskne while brushing my teeth. I’d gone from wearing makeup every day for work or social outings (remember those? Yeah, me neither) to forgetting I had a makeup bag for weeks at a time. On New Year’s Eve, I put on glitter eyeshadow for the first time in months just to feel something.