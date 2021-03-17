How I Feel About My Face After A Year Of Virtual Living

I’m grateful that I was able to keep my job during COVID, which allowed me to save up money for professional microneedling to target my hyperpigmentation and acne scarring. I had my first and second sessions in September and October and upgraded to the PRP (platelet-rich plasma) vampire facial in January. I justified spending £300 on three sessions because they were heavily discounted. Plus, I was no longer splurging on expensive skin care. I’m really happy with the results because my scars have improved significantly and, in some areas, are completely gone. I’m at a point where I’m genuinely happy with my skin and quarantine taught me to focus on growth in a more well-rounded way.