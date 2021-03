Cardi B’s Grammys Hair Made Us All Do A Double Take

After securing the wig on Cardi's head, Stylez sprayed the pink pixie with Joico's Finishing Spray , combed the wig into style, and the "WAP" rapper took the stage for an iconic performance alongside Megan Thee Stallion . While we're used to seeing the "WAP" rapper with lots of hair, sometimes wearing six wigs at one time , we're kind of loving this simple shorter style, and of course, the cotton-candy colour.