MD: "I learned a lot about myself this year. I think it's been a real test of my own personal resilience and of how much more I've worked. [My calendars are] so much fuller than they used to be because I'm not traveling. I think it's been able to help me reach more people and meet new people, which is really exciting. So I think it's been a true test of how much I can do and how much I'm interested in doing. And I mean, “Bookmarks” was created during a pandemic. I didn't get to meet any of the other authors on the show and we had to stay extremely safe and careful the entire time. So we did our very best. I think it's been really motivating for me to see that if I can do this in such an extenuating circumstance, that there is hope for the future and there will hopefully continue to be after this is over."