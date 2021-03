Sweet, Cute & Pretty: Yes, We’re Talking About Balaclavas

Once worn only by bank robbers and outdoor sportsmen, balaclavas are, quite simply, knit hats that you pull over your whole head, with an opening for your eyes. (According to Time , they were named after the Battle of Balaclava, a battle during the Crimean War, during which Ukranian soldiers wore similar hat-mask hybrids.) These days, balaclavas have undergone somewhat of a makeover. They’re now cuddlier, friendlier, and much cuter — more of a fashion statement than a utility item, though, we’ve found that they’ve been really useful in reinforcing our face mask(s) this winter.