What Does Venus In Pisces Mean For Your Love Life? The Return Of An Ex, For One

Being newly in love is like being in a dream: You walk around (and stay up too late) in a semi-haze, preoccupied by giddy thoughts about the object of your affections. All that to say: Romantic Venus finds a very happy home in the dreamy sign of Pisces. The two go together like fudge sauce on a sundae — as we'll all experience on 25th February, when the Planet of Love first enters the sign of the fish, kicking off a beautiful transit that stretches through 20th March.
"Venus lives to be in Pisces," says Lisa Stardust, an astrologer based in New York City. "When in Pisces, Venus has no limits. It becomes generous in matters of money and love, and compassionate and healing."
Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com agrees, saying that Pisces is the best possible place for the Planet of Love. "In this compassionate, intuitive sign, Venus is able to bestow all kinds of gifts our way, not only in love, but for all kinds of relationships," she says. It's a great time to strengthen your bond with romantic partners and platonic friends alike.
If you're single and looking for love, now is the perfect time to fire up those dating apps to see what kinds of connections you can make. With this charming and playful energy behind you, your flirting game will be on point. And if you're already partnered up, take advantage of the loving nature of this transit to show your boo just how much you care for them by planning a romantic, stay-at-home date night. "Giving to others comes much easier at this time, as Pisces is known as the most compassionate of signs, and our desires turn to focus on meaningful and deep bonds," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. Even if your love language isn't acts of service, now's a good time to test some of those generous practices out. No matter the situation, you're likely to be rewarded with a positive outcome thanks to these loving vibes.
In astrology, Montúfar says that Venus "holds the unique power of mending, merging, and uniting everything that she touches." So if your love life has gotten off on the wrong foot in 2021, or some other relationship in your life is in need of some extra TLC, this is when you'll want to put really put the work in to see meaningful results. The best thing you can do while Venus is in Pisces is to be open and honest about your true feelings.
Be a little wary of March 9. This is when Venus squares the Nodes of Destiny, which are points along the moon's orbital path that relate to your life's purpose. Stardust says that this aspect brings a make-it-or-break-it energy for both relationships and friendships — if there was ever a time during this transit when you might receive some bad love-related news, it's now. Montúfar says that this would be the time an ex could suddenly reappear out of nowhere (sounds like some Mercury retrograde vibes). "The Nodes are related to karma, which means that love-related debts are up for being sorted out," she explains. "If this ends up happening for you, just take it as a sign that your way of relating to others needs some re-adjustment." Use this time to reflect, and then move forward.
On 13th March, Venus will connect with Neptune, the Planet of Dreams, which Stardust says will bring mixed feelings our way. "It can create compassionate responses to situations, but it can also bring delusion to matters as well," she says. "Being honest and realistic with yourself and the expectations you have in love and financial endeavours is key." So while Venus in Pisces is lucky for love, it could encourage us to view the world through rose-coloured glasses. Being logical with our feelings and desires and keeping our feet firmly planted on the ground will help us make the most of this transit.
There's no reason to sweat Venus in Pisces — although there are a few things to look out for, overall, this transit is a positive one. Embrace love, stay true to your feelings, and you'll be sure to make it out of this transit on top.