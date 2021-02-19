Kulfi Beauty's debut campaign, called Nazar No More, isn't just visually stunning: The concept also holds cultural significance. "When we are born or have a major event, my parents will put some black kajal on me to protect me from the evil eye, which we call Nazar," Ganjoo says. "In our culture, women are told not to stand out or speak up because they'll catch Nazar, but that's subduing us." Ganjoo chose the term for her campaign as an invitation to redefine beauty through your own eyes. "We want to change that conversation and say that, yes, traditional kajal has been used to protect you from the evil eye, but it's also a tool of self-expression." The brand colors — purple and orange — are inspired by traditional Indian saris. The logo also uses ligature inspired by South Asian scripts.