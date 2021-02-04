Katherine Heigl Is Brunette In Netflix’s Firefly Lane — & You Won’t Recognise Her

Katherine Heigl just made her grand return to television in Netflix's newest original series, Firefly Lane. The show, which is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, just hit everyone's favourite streaming platform, and is being hailed as a feel-good "This Is Us for best friends."
While the series is a sentimental family-friendly drama — a story of love, coming of age, and lifelong friendship — it does come with one big shocker: Heigl looks completely different than we've ever seen her before. For her co-starring role in the adaptation of the 2008 novel, the typically blonde actress had to be transformed into a brunette.
Advertisement
While Heigl has an impressively-lengthy IMDb resumé, she's best-known for iconic characters that have been very blonde — think Izzie Stevens in Grey's Anatomy or Jane in 27 Dresses. However, for this new role in Firefly Lane, Heigl was cast as Tully Heart, a character who'd already been written by Hannah as the confident spitfire brunette to complement best friend Kate's (played by Sarah Chalke) understated blonde. So obviously, Heigl needed a wig to do it justice.
From the trailer and rough cut of the series, it does appear as though Heigl sports a few different wigs through the 30-year storyline, as opposed to actually dyeing her hair dark. From the recent press she's done to promote the show, as well as her Instagram activity, the star does appear to still be blonde in real life, which serves to make this new on-screen persona all the more striking.
Watch the trailer for Firefly Lane, now streaming on Netflix.