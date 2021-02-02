In celebration of its 40th anniversary, OPI is rediscovering its Los Angeles roots with its newly-launched Hollywood Collection. Featuring 12 red-carpet-ready shades, the line celebrates the romanticised bygone era of vintage Hollywood glamour with an update incorporating a prediction of this season's most trendsetting colours.
Because Los Angeles is a melting pot of different vibes, depending on your district, the celebratory collection is broken up into three categories: the brights, the classics, and the glitzy.
The brights include tones like lemon yellow, bubblegum pink, and kelly green, in line with the modern L.A. for radiating sunshine and good vibes. The classics are made up of warm neutrals in cream, terracotta, and mauve that feel elegant and refreshing. Last but not least, the glitz category is exactly what you’d hope: high-intensity hues, deeply saturated reds, and pinks that evoke classic Hollywood style.
So whether you’re thinking of palm trees and rooftop pool days or practicing your red-carpet walk and Oscar acceptance speech, OPI has the perfect shade for your big moment, ahead.
