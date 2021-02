Ella Emhoff, Inauguration Day’s Breakout Fashion Star, Signed With IMG Models

The 21-year-old first caught our attention on November 7, when she arrived in Wilmington, DE, alongside thousands of excited (and relieved) Biden-Harris supporters, to congratulate her stepmother, as well as now-President Joe Biden, on their big win. For the occasion, Emhoff chose a pinstripe suit from The Frankie Shop , a trend-forward fashion brand and multi-brand retailer with brick-and-mortar shops in Paris and Manhattan’s Lower East Side. On her lapel was an American flag pin; on her feet, lug-soled loafers. The look was both appropriate for the occasion and representative of Emhoff’s style. (She told The Times that her uniform consists of black trousers and a white tank top.) Not long after, rumours swirled that she might knit her own suit for the Inauguration. Naturally, people online (myself included) got excited.