New Music To Know: Benin City, Lyn Lapid & More

There's no real theme to this week's edition of New Music Fridays except the usual: women in music doing the damn thing. The new drops cover a delightful spectrum of sounds — folk songs! Y2K pop! sad girl tunes! — and spark a bevy of different emotions, so prepare your playlist (and your hearts) for an emotional roller coaster.
Ahead, the new music you need to know.
Natalie Bergman, “Talk to the Lord”
Natalie Bergman leans heavily into her faith in heavenly new release “Talk to the Lord,” the first track from her upcoming debut album Mercy that is sonically simplistic, but powerful nonetheless.
JoJo, "American Mood"
JoJo easily demonstrates her full range as an artist by taking a dip into the folk pond with "American Mood," never sacrificing her stellar vocals even as she pivots from her usual smooth R&B sentimentality to a plucky rustic guitar instrumental.
Boys World, "Wingman"
Your new favourite girl group continues on their path towards world domination with another catchy empowerment track titled "Wingman." The quintet asserts asserting the importance of knowing your worth, providing the vibes and a lesson in self-love for the next generation.
Benin City, “Freaking You Out”
A self-described "doomscroll disco," the latest offering from British trio Benin City sees the musicians providing apt commentary on the world's general sense of anxiety over a funky dance beat. Existential dread, but make it danceable.
Ivory Layne, "Confetti"
Picking up the pieces after an ended relationship, Ivory Layne takes the baby steps to moving on with her life in "Confetti." With its honest lyrics and passionate vocals, doesn't this song sound like the perfect heartbreak soundtrack for a romantic drama?
Lyn Lapid, "Itsy Bitsy"
A classic nursery rhyme gets a haunting Gen-Z makeover courtesy of singer-songwriter Lyn Lapid, who turns the common melody into a dark-sided cautionary tale.
Rakky Ripper, “Whatever”
Spanish singer Rakky Ripper does Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera proud with "Whatever," a 90s and early 2000s-inspired Spanglish single about a complicated romance.