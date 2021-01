"My mum took me to get my first tattoo," Johnson told Cordon with a laugh. "She also took me to get my belly-button pierced when I was 14 and she also got her belly-button pierced." While Griffith was game to be by her daughter's side and even share in a bit of teenage rebellion herself, Johnson's father, actor Don Johnson , wasn’t as thrilled with the idea. "He said that if I ever got a tattoo he would disown me," the actress explained before revealing the clever way she got around her father's aversion: Johnson’s first-ever tattoo was one of her dad's favourite sayings that he taught her as a child. The symbolic ink, which reads "actions not words," is located on the inside of her left arm, and Johnson says she now sees it as "just silly," dubbing it "too serious."