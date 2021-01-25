New Music To Know: Nomi Ruiz, Chloe Tang, GRIFF, & More

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
We're back with another installment of New Music Fridays, spotlighting the new drops that practically demand a spot on your weekly playlist. This week's lineup of artists are particularly innovative, swerving lanes between different genres and providing a unique sonic experience; we've got industry favourites linking up for a euphoric collaboration, newbie artists floating on air, literal depression music, and so much more. Things are getting kinda weird — and we love it here.
Ahead, the new music drops from this week that you need to know.
Anna Leone, "Once"
Stripped down and quietly heartbreaking, offering "Once" tells the tale of a painful journey to self-discovery. The song is deeply personal to Anna Leone, but the combination of its gentle acoustic instrumental and feather-soft vocals send a universal message: growth hurts.
Cariss Auburn, "Float"
Newcomer Cariss Auburn makes her stunning debut with the genre-bending "Float," a curious blend of dark pop, R&B, and ethereal melodies a la Kelela and FKA Twigs.
Billie Eilish ft. ROSALÍA, "Lo Vas A Olvidar"
Music's resident alternative songstresses Billie Eilish and ROSALíA get experimental, exchanging haunting verses in Spanish for this new track made specifically for Jules' upcoming special episode of HBO's Euphoria.
Chloe Tang, “Sad About Me”
Popstar-in-the-making Chloe Tang sees the upside of her depression by recognizing her autonomy even in the struggle, celebrating the small wins with this darkly exciting new single.
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2021 playlist on Spotify:
Nomi Ruiz and Sam Sparro, “Like a Ghost”
Actress and singer Nomi Ruiz joins forces with Sam Sparro for this sultry, 80's R&B inspired duet. Wistful and longing, the song's lyrics dreamily recall a long lost love that still haunts them daily.
GRIFF, “Black-Hole”
Love leaves pop artist GRIFF to reckon with the gaping "Black-Hole" in her heart, her grief resulting in this passionate electro-pop banger.
LOVA, "Dance for the Hell of It"
"This place is too small, and we dream too big," she sings enthusiastically. "Just a bunch of kids tryna find out where we fit, but this ain’t it."
Alycia Bella, “Mississippi Gun Rights”
Songwriter Alycia Bella takes centre stage with new album Muse, delivering perfectly crafted yet raw R&B like the soft but moving "Mississippi Gun Rights."