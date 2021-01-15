Zimmermann Apologised & Pulled Dress After Accusations Of Cultural Appropriation

On Tuesday, Australian womenswear brand Zimmermann announced on Twitter the release of its resort swim ‘21 collection. After revealing images of the line, allegations of cultural appropriation followed, with many users on the social media platform pointing out that the embroidered design on one of the dresses looked “plagiarised” from designs that artisans in Oaxaca, Mexico, have been crafting for hundreds of years. The brand has since apologised and pulled the dress from the website.