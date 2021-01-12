In the print Vogue cover image that leaked on Saturday, and was officially unveiled by the magazine on Sunday, Harris seems to have wandered onto a half-finished photoshoot set (I’ll come back to the backdrop) in between campaign stops. Even her expression feels incomplete, like the flash went off right before she could finish smiling. I understand the backlash. It is not the pomp, circumstance, or glamor we’ve come to expect from Vogue covers, especially with someone who will soon hold the highest office in this country a Black and South Asian woman ever has. But it is an outfit Harris is known for; one you could imagine her throwing on like it’s second nature. So, why does it look like she doesn’t know what to do with her hands? For me, the issue isn’t just with what she’s wearing, it’s that the final shot chosen for the COVER of Vogue with the incoming VICE PRESIDENT of the United States is one in which Kamala Harris doesn’t even seem comfortable in a look she clearly chose for comfort.