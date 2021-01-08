Facebook & Twitter Are Finally Banning Trump — Now That He’s No Longer Profitable

Of course, Trump using social media to promote lies and incite violence was going on long before yesterday's coup and long before Joe Biden won the presidential election in November. It was even happening before Trump was elected president. In Zuckerberg's post about the President's indefinite suspension from Facebook, he wrote, "Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labelling his posts when they violate our policies." The CEO asserts that Facebook has allowed this because "the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech." The current climate and yesterday's events are what led to the decision to actually ban Trump, according to Zuckerberg. "But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government," he says.