5 Breakout Haircut Trends To Watch In 2021

While we look ahead to a new year, now is the ideal time for positive manifestation. We're already working with some strong astrological energy shifts, and if you're looking for a physical change to go along with them, a fresh cut and colour might just fit the bill.
To help, we've rounded up some of the biggest hair trends that pros are predicting for the new year. Whether you're mulling over a fringe (thanks to TikTok) or a softer, shag-inspired shape, peek through the gallery to see what's trending — who knows, you might even manifest your best hair ever in 2021.