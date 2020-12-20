Ready to cut to the chase? We’re feeling extra-efficient with our words starting Sunday, as messenger Mercury makes his way into practical Capricorn. While this direct approach is effective, a kind word can help us reach our goals — so it’s worth it to speak thoughtfully.
The Sun enters the disciplined sign of Capricorn on Monday, helping us to become more focused. As the end of the year approaches, we can use this transit to look back over 2020 and consider new projects we’d like to take on for the year ahead. On Monday, when the Moon waxes into her first quarter in ambitious Aries. We’ll be tempted to dive into a project without planning out our next move during this anxious transit, but it’s better to work on our game plans first. A happy conjunction between Lucky Jupiter and rule-making Saturn on Monday sets the stage for success. We’re able to look back on our accomplishments and reach new heights with the pairing of these planets. It’s not satisfying to do the bare minimum — we’ll want to use this opportunity to aim high.
On Wednesday, passionate Mars creates a square with power-hungry Pluto. If we find ourselves disagreeing with someone, we’ll have to take a moment to collect our words before reacting in anger. The goal is to be compassionate and calm as these planets clash against each other.
We’re in the mood to share ideas and connect on Friday, as chatty Mercury makes a trine with enigmatic Uranus. This engaging transit makes us want to discuss topics that stimulate our minds, and help us grow. The holidays offer an opportunity to play games and sharpen your mind — an excellent use of this transit.