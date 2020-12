Capricorn Season Is Bringing Us Exactly What We Need (Magic)

This Cap season kicks off with a little more fanfare than most. "It occurs on same day as the winter solstice . That's a time when the days are shorter and nights are longer, thus thinning the veil between the spiritual and physical world," says astrologer Lisa Stardust . It's also the same day as The Great Conjunction , which is a once-in-20-years event marked by Jupiter and Saturn meeting. This year's Great Conjunction is super-powerful, because Jupiter and Saturn are uniquely close to each other, and because they're meeting in an Air sign for the first time in a long time. This shift is thought to be the start of a new era, one where we'll all be more focused on humanitarianism and innovation. And it's all happening on day one of Capricorn season.