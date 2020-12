Hailey Bieber Gave This “Ugly” Footwear Combination Her Stamp Of Approval

Bieber paired the footwear combo, which some consider "ugly," with a leather-and-shearling coat, brown leggings, and a black face mask. Given that Bieber is more of a Balenciaga trainers and tracksuit sort of dresser than the leggings-with-slippers type, it's an unlikely ensemble for the model who, earlier this year, wore a straight-from-the-runway Bottega Veneta fur coat on a coffee run. But, sometimes, especially in 2020 and when running an errand, only slippers will do — a fact that many of us with a penchant for the slides-and-socks combo know all too well at this point.