Gwen Stefani Just Brought Back Her ’90s Dip-Dyed Hair

Gwen Stefani is here to reintroduce herself. With her new single, "Let Me Re-Introduce Myself, " Stefani croons, "It's not a comeback, I'm recycling me." She performed the song on The Voice during last night's live episode, and brought along another blast from her past: her signature dip-dyed ends.
Leading up to her single release, Stefani has been rocking looks reminiscent of her '90s rise to fame, including her nameplate necklaces, tights under low-rise blue pants, tassels, belt chokers, and now: the dip-dyed look she first debuted when she hit the music scene. While she's brought this hairstyle back before, this time around it ushers in the change and growth in her career and pays homage to the new and old Gwen Stefani.
Recently, Stefani recreated her entire "Just A Girl" ensemble, including the cropped white v-neck, bumped hair, and iconic red lipstick. It's all part of the statement Stefani aims to amplify in her latest song: "I'm not records on your shelf. I'm still the original-riginal old me."
The singer' music career, which spans three decades, has produced hits like "It's My Life," "Hollaback Girl," and "The Sweet Escape." After so many years, she's maintained a space in the public eye by hosting the television series The Voice. Now, her single is yet again reminding anyone who doubted her that she's here to stay, still making music, and still has so much more to give.