“You'll get performances and you'll get messages from different celebrities and gift guides if you didn't know where to start. It’s just really a celebration of us and a celebration of our entrepreneurship and our businesses. A lot of people feel like they want to shop local and they're trying to support local businesses, but how do you do that and save face during a pandemic? The beauty of this is that we’re encouraging folks to shop at smaller local Black-owned businesses from the safety of their own home, and then to tell a friend about it. If there was something that you love, talk about it. If we're going to shop anyway, shop Black. Mostly, we’re going to try to keep it full of positive affirmations and entertainment. We’re hoping to bring in people who somehow thought buying from Black-owned businesses was hard or cumbersome. We're trying to eliminate all of the obstacles.”