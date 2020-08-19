Cari Champion & Jemele Hill Aren’t Just ‘Sticking To Sports’ — They’re Sticking To Sisterhood

We eventually were able to spend some time together socially, and, despite the fact that it was our first dinner conversation that we had, I probably came on a little too strong. You know, I have six years of stories and experiences at ESPN built up, so I’m trying to warn her about everything like, “That coffee machine on the third floor don’t work. Also, they racist. Also, this.” [Laughing] So she was thinking, “This is a lot of information to receive from somebody you don’t know and don’t even know you can trust them!” But she tolerated my crazy in that first meeting, and I think she was able to see that I truly did have the best intentions. I just wanted her to be aware so she knew what she was getting into. Certainly the job she was in was high-profile, but I think they had a tendency to think very little of the person who was in it, so I didn’t wanna see her diminished in any way.

