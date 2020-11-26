The 2-Step Routine Lucy Boynton Swears By For Sensitive Skin

My beauty routine was already pretty simple before the start of the pandemic, but I guess it became more orientated around feeling well, as opposed to doing it for an aesthetic outcome. I feel better in every way when I’m looking after myself properly, so I make a conscious effort to make some form of self-care habitual. The way I do so varies, but in terms of beauty, even just making that time to nurture yourself and take time away from everything else feels important, and can’t help but be therapeutic.