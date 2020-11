The 2-Step Routine Lucy Boynton Swears By For Sensitive Skin

I take a pretty light and pragmatic approach to the whole beauty thing. I just do whatever works for me and have fun with it. I think the conversation within and around the beauty industry is changing more and more, and hopefully becoming less prescriptive and more open to eclectic interpretation. One of the best bits about working with artists like Jo Baker is the experimentation and the opportunity for expression. Learning to have fun with it, utilising it in a way that feels good and empowering, and realising that there are no boundaries or rules to it all has been exciting.