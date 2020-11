It's no wonder their friendship faded (there was a final fall-out after Ivanka failed to adequately acknowledge that Ohrstrom started a new job a day after Ivanka's wedding) — they had clearly grown apart. And it is fun in a gossipy kind of way to read these things about Ivanka. But it's also kind of pointless. Ivanka Trump isn't a bad person because she teases her friend for being Marxist. She's a bad person because she aided and abetted her father’s racist and regressive ideals for years, and has served as an adviser in her father’s administration since March 2017, during which time she has claimed to champion family values even as her father and his administration tear families apart at the U.S.-Mexico border. She has also falsely taken credit for preventing violence against indigenous women on one hand, while portraying herself as the queen of “working women” and repeatedly lying about what the administration has actually done for caregivers on the other.