So…Can Trump Really Run For US President In 2024?

But rumours that Trump told advisers he’s considering a third presidential run in 2024 might offer us all some peace of mind — at least for the foreseeable future. Two anonymous sources who spoke with Axios on Monday stated that Trump had discussed a 2024 run, and another anonymous source said the same to Reuters . If nothing else, Trump’s internal conversations might at least signal that he knows he lost the 2020 election. Although, seeing how Trump has both dominated and spun media narratives the last four years, even if he does concede, he may stick to his disproven story that the election was rife with voter fraud