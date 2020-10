Camila Cabello’s Short Curly Shag Is Her Most Dramatic Haircut Yet

Some celebs change hairstyles like they change clothes, and others stick to one consistent look, which becomes their signature style over time. Camila Cabello's waist-length beachy waves have become her trademark look. The updates she's made throughout the years have been subtle enough to notice but not drastically different. Take the time she let her mum trim her growing-out fringe during quarantine, or when she gave her sleek blowout a holiday and started embracing curls. Her latest look, however, is by far her most drastic yet.