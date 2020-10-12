Did Mariah Carey Just Announce A Christmas Collab With Ariana Grande?

We’re changing our Christmas list this year: all we want is you know what to go away and a Mariah Carey x Ariana Grande collab. Add Jennifer Hudson, and we're set until Christmas 2022.
Why, you might ask, did this genius idea even cross our minds? Because the Christmas Queen herself, Mariah Carey, posted a photo on Twitter today that people are pretty sure means that she'll make our collective wish come true.
In the photo, posted with a Christmas tree emoji, you see a set with three director's chairs, the initials on each reading "AG", "MC", and "JH". "MC" is definitely Carey, and so that leaves the other two. Most people are guessing there's something in the works with Grande and Hudson, though it's just speculation. Fans spotted Grande's photographer bestie Alfredo Flores retweet Carey's photo (and since unretweeted it), which seems to be a good sign. But can you imagine the incredible energy of those three coming together? Their combined belting power would be enough to end all wars.
And is it a single? An album? A movie? Carey hasn't released a holiday album since 2010's Merry Christmas II You and the iconic Merry Christmas in 1994. Basically, this is pretty huge.
As expected, the internet has exploded as people have been reacting to the news and flipping through the other possibilities in their minds. It's the gift that keeps on giving.
Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson hitting a note together in a Christmas song that will become the best selling single of all time x pic.twitter.com/rHfuObaWEc— notagainben (@NotAgainBen) October 9, 2020
MARIAH, JENNIFER AND ARI???????— hep c (@cycycitrus) October 9, 2020
DONT PLAY W ME MAAM pic.twitter.com/T3xf9issjY
ARIANA GRANDE AND JICKI HINAJ ? pic.twitter.com/fM0RQSE8D5— Doja Minaj (Halloween era) (@OnikaDoja) October 9, 2020
ALFREDO RETWEETED, ITS HAPPENING, WE ARE GETTING MARIAH X ARIANA pic.twitter.com/wuxkjvKQRI— ángel (@thedropsofangel) October 9, 2020