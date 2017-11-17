Jennifer Hudson Granted Protective Order After Splitting With Partner Of 10 Years

In a statement provided to People, a rep for Hudson said the pair "have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months."
The rep also told People that Hudson has been granted a protective order against Otunga, a former WWE pro wrestler. The protective order is apparently to protect their son, 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga, Jr. The couple got engaged in September 2008, and their son was born in August 2009.
"Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son," the statement, which was published by People on Thursday, reads.
Advertisement
Tracy M. Rizzo, Otunga's attorney, also provided a statement to People about the news.
"As a result of Mr. Otunga's career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today's climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him," the statement reads. "Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties' only child."
"David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now," Rizzo told People in the statement. "However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child's primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute."
Hudson joined The Voice as a season 13 coach in May. She is also the winner of the 2007 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Dreamgirls.
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Hudson and Otunga for comment. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement