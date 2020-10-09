Adult Acne Taught Me To Find Power In My Own Skin

Feeling emboldened to be yourself and celebrating all that comes with that. Whether that’s putting on makeup or staying totally fresh-faced — it’s being comfortable with who you are. Throughout my 20s, this was a big struggle for me. I went from always feeling like I needed to “cover my skin up” before I walked out of the door to embracing a different beauty standard, which I set myself. Starting cocokind played a huge role in helping me achieve this power; I became empowered to shed these layers so that other people had a better example of what it means to be powerful in your real skin.