The Best-Dressed Celebs At PFW Weren’t Front-Row — They Were At Home

Typically, the front rows at Paris Fashion Week would provide as much fashion inspiration as the runways. Any other year, Christian Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and more, would be packed with the likes of Rachel Brosnahan, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, and Emma Chamberlain in the brand's most standout designs. In 2020, though, due to travel restrictions and social distance guidelines as the result of the pandemic, many of the celebrities weren’t able to make it to the international fashion capital. Instead, they watched from home — which unexpectedly provided just as many memorable looks.
This season, brands like Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton set up virtual front rows to allow their most loyal (and influential) fans to not only watch them present their spring ‘21 collections from home but also to be seen by all (including in-person attendees and virtual viewers). Screens were set up around the brand’s respective venues, showing the stars at home. Naturally, for the occasion, celebrities didn’t show up in a lockdown uniform of sweatsuits and heels. Instead, they appeared dressed head-to-toe in fashions from their favourite labels. Newly engaged Nicola Peltz and Emma Chamberlain got dolled up as they normally would for Louis Vuitton, as did Storm Reid, Gabrielle Union, and Beanie Feldstein for Miu Miu. All in all, we still got to see the front row regulars dressed to the nines at Paris Fashion Week — they were maybe just a bit more... pixelated than we’re used to.
Ahead, check out the best-dressed celebrities from Paris Fashion Week: at-home edition.