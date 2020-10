The Best-Dressed Celebs At PFW Weren’t Front-Row — They Were At Home

This season, brands like Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton set up virtual front rows to allow their most loyal (and influential) fans to not only watch them present their spring ‘21 collections from home but also to be seen by all (including in-person attendees and virtual viewers). Screens were set up around the brand’s respective venues, showing the stars at home. Naturally, for the occasion, celebrities didn’t show up in a lockdown uniform of sweatsuits and heels . Instead, they appeared dressed head-to-toe in fashions from their favourite labels. Newly engaged Nicola Peltz and Emma Chamberlain got dolled up as they normally would for Louis Vuitton, as did Storm Reid, Gabrielle Union, and Beanie Feldstein for Miu Miu. All in all, we still got to see the front row regulars dressed to the nines at Paris Fashion Week — they were maybe just a bit more... pixelated than we’re used to.