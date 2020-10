The Black In Fashion Council & Fred Segal Teamed Up To Support Emerging Designers

In June, Teen Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner and founder of Sandrine Charles Consulting Sandrine Charles, created the Black In Fashion Council , an organisation designed to hold the fashion industry accountable for the commitments they made earlier in the year in regard to diversifying their workplaces and uplifting Black talent. On Thursday, the organisation announced a partnership with Los Angeles retailer Fred Segal to further amplify its mission. As part of the partnership, the Black In Fashion Council and Fred Segal launched the Season Zerodesigncontest, which gives early-stage designers the opportunity to acquire not only funding to build their brands, but also mentorship from both BIFC and Fred Segal and retail space at Fred Segal’s West Hollywood flagship store. In the press release, Charles said, "Fred Segal was one of the first brands to not only join the Black in Fashion Council, but also pinpoint areas of improvement.”