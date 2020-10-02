The Black In Fashion Council & Fred Segal Teamed Up To Support Emerging Designers

“We are happy to support and endorse this programming as they continue to make strides to improve inclusivity within their retailer,” Charles and Peoples-Wagner said. Jeff Lotman, the CEO and owner of Fred Segal, mirrored that message. “During these challenging times, we understand that it has become more difficult for designers and artisans to find the support and guidance needed to succeed in the industry. Historically, there have been even more barriers for Black creators,” he said. “We’re excited to give up-and-coming talent an opportunity to kick start their journey through industry mentorship and a retail platform.”