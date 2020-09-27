Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Surgery Scar: “I Feel Confident In Who I Am”

It's been three years since Selena Gomez underwent kidney transplant surgery, and she's opening up about it in a big way for the first time. Gomez, who is fresh off the heels of celebrating the launch of Rare Beauty, shared a super-honest reflection about her post-surgery scar in a powerful Instagram caption.
Gomez confidently posed wearing a sky-blue one-piece from La'Mariette, revealing that she hasn't always felt comfortable showing off her inner-thigh scar until now. "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar," she wrote. "I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through, and I'm proud of that."
Fans quickly flooded Gomez's comments with support, praising the star for her post. "I am also a liver transplanted girl, and I am so proud of you," one fan wrote. Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang NYC, who worked with Gomez on her most recent thigh tattoo, said it looked like art. "Scar looks like just another beautiful tattoo," he said. "We love you, Sel. Scars make us beautiful," wrote another fan. For Selena, it's another example of what makes her rare.