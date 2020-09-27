There's a strange feeling of magic in the air on Monday, when charming Venus forms a trine with warrior Mars in retrograde. We're feeling more attractive and inspired as these two planets complement each other — this transit encourages us to become more social and rediscover our sexual energies. Channel this positive spirit into your artistic side, and see what you're able to create. It's been a long journey for our sense of self-esteem and progress, but we're ready to move forward on Tuesday, when strict Saturn stations direct in dedicated Capricorn. The ringed planet has helped us to make new rules for our lives during his retrograde path, which he’s been travelling since May. Consider how far you've come with hard work, and enjoy a little support from Saturn as you forge ahead. Ego-focused Mars in retrograde creates a square with commanding Saturn on Tuesday as well. It could be challenging to muster up enthusiasm during this transit, especially when in the presence of authority figures. Keep your schedule simple and stick to working solo if it's possible for you. A feeling of power and excitement washes over us on Thursday, as the emotion-ruling Moon waxes full in energetic Aries. Balance this powerful energy by directing your attention towards your partnerships and relationships. We continue to express our love through acts of service starting Friday, when romantic Venus makes her way into organised and reliable Virgo. If you're in a relationship, this transit could express itself through a new attitude towards shared responsibilities, or even bringing your connection to the next level. Ensure that you're ready to communicate your desires instead of just hinting at them during this transit.
