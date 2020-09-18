Paris Hilton Now Has Bright Pink & Blue Hair — & It’s So ’90s

Paris Hilton’s new documentary, This Is Paris, isn’t the only thing the pop-culture icon premiered last night. While at her launch party in Bel Air, Hilton debuted a shocking new hair colour: platinum blonde roots, streaked with electric pink and blue hair dye.
While the candy-coloured, ombré hair was undoubtably a fun look to honour the occasion, it's unclear whether the colour is permanent or temporary, courtesy of wash-out dye or clip-in extensions. What we do know is that Hilton's dip-dyed streaks feel '90s nostalgic, in the best way — like something we might've tried to copy from our childhood bathroom after watching an episode of The Simple Life.
Hilton posted some snaps of last night's premiere party on Instagram, posing for poolside selfies with Cara Delevingne, Diplo, and beauty Youtuber James Charles. From the photos and videos, it looks like quite the bash, complete with an open-air backyard screening with plush sofas, pillows, and candles.
The YouTube Original documentary — which is out now — proves that whatever we all thought we knew about the former reality-show star is far from the full picture. In the past, we know Paris Hilton as an heiress and socialite, but in this intimate profile, she strips down her public persona, getting candid about her life before the limelight.
"Originally, I thought she wanted to do [the documentary] because she felt her reputation was kind of lagging behind this reality, which is that she's a really successful business woman and also the number one female DJ in the world," explained This Is Paris director Alexandra Dean in a recent interview with Refinery29. "While we were doing the film, a deeper, psychological reason emerged and I think you see that happening…"
As Hilton's new documentary invites us to get to know a different side of her life, this uninhibited new hair colour proves just how layered and dynamic the star truly is. No one puts her in a Barbie box — unless it's by her own doing.