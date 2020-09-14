New Music To Know: Personal Picks

As if Fridays weren’t your favourite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
What qualifies as "good music" is generally subjective. Unless it's Beyoncé or Phil Collins (who doesn't like "Countdown" or "Strangers Like Me?"), music taste tends to vary from person to person. So this week, I'm highlighting some of the new songs that sound good *to me* (and a couple from a trusted colleague, Natalie Morin), which means that they are bangers that you absolutely need to add to your personal playlist.
Trust me on this — have I ever steered you wrong?
Saleka, "Clarity"
New artist to watch Saleka calls upon the sounds of the R&B greats for her soulful debut, sounding every bit like the legends that she's closely studied for years.
Audrey Nuna, "damn right"
"Soaked in both playful and pointed satire, Audrey Nuna’s newest song calls out all the self-absorbed characters who love to bring other people down and talk shit. 'damn right' is such a mood, from the singer’s spitfire clapbacks to her instinct to want to smash everything with a bat."
-Natalie Morin, Entertainment Writer
Naïka ft. TeaMarrr, "Head in the Clouds (Remix)"
If you loved the original version of Naïka's "Head in the Clouds," you're going to be obsessed with the remix, which features alternative R&B powerhouse TeaMarrr. Their distinct sounds blend seamlessly, injecting the song's message of self-love with a powerful new energy.
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2020 playlist on Spotify:
mxtoon ft. Carly Rae Jepsen, "ok on your own"
Moving on (from a relationship or the last days of summer) isn't easy, but the sighing vocals of mxtoon and Carly Rae Jepsen might help you make the transition. A mix of by plucky ukulele strumming and nostalgia, "ok on your own" is exactly what you think closure sounds like.
Scintii, "Times New Roman"
Talented newcomer Scintii finds her voice in "Times New Roman," playing with sight and sound in the uniquely haunting single and its equally abstract visuals.
Jamie ft. CHANGMO, "Numbers"
"In a time when so many people let stats dictate their status, South Korean singer-songwriter Jamie is clear where she stands. In fact, she doesn’t give a 쉿. Serving looks (in the kind of fluffy pink robe dreams are made of) and singing in her signature, decadently rich alto, the star offers the kind of bop that delivers in both its silky-smooth groove and its cheeky, yet pertinent message."
-Natalie Morin, Entertainment Writer
