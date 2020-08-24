New Music To Know: There Are Still Some “Good Things” Left In The World

As if Fridays weren’t your favourite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
Things are getting weirder and weirder around here. The global pandemic rages on, the streets are still occupied with protestors fighting against injustice, and the UK government is still dithering on how to support private renters and landlords. I really wouldn't blame anyone for being overwhelmed right now.
But don't despair. Amidst what feels like a perpetual chaos, there are still many things to be happy about — like this week's new music releases. Even as the world is burning, women in music are dropping heat that will help you see the beauty in the storm (or at least help you temporarily detach from your reality).
Advertisement
From power anthems ("Gogo Wyne" and "First Class Bitch") to breakup ballads ("Risky"), this week's New Music to Know selections are balms to soothe your circumstantial woes, whatever they may be.
Latashá, "Gogo Whyne"
Latashá bottles up Black Girl Magic™ and sprinkles it all over "Gogo Whyne." Inspired by the classic sounds of throwback dancehall, the track serves as a necessary affirmation for Black gyals all over the world.
Elaine, "Risky"
Love isn't all butterflies and sunshine — putting your heart on the line can be a little risky if you're not careful. Songstress Elaine calmly warns an ex-lover of the dark sides of loving (à la Summer Walker) in this trap-infused R&B mood maker.
Wafia, "Good Things"
Rather than seeing the glass half empty, Wafia prefers to look at the bright side, happily counting blessing after blessing in "Good Things." We could all take a page out of her book and engage in some gratitude in these tumultuous times.
Mariah Carey, "Save the Day"
If Mariah Carey wants world peace, world peace she will get. Sampling the sounds of fellow icon Lauryn Hill, she calls for people around the globe to unite in love and liberty.
"We're all in this together," sings Mimi in her signature falsetto. "You're my only hope."
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2020 playlist on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5QG6gEIfLo6gDGK9sJeRm5
Pilar Victoria, "Space Song"
Pilar Victoria might be singing about staring into the expanse of the galaxy, but her angelic vocals are more heavenly than extraterrestrial. With only the sounds of plucky guitar sounds accompanying her quiet and poignant harmonies, the 14-year-old makes me feel like I'm on Cloud 9, too.
Advertisement
Aluna, "Envious"
Green usually isn't anyone's colour, but Aluna makes jealousy sound good in "Envious." Blast this at full volume this while you're plotting your next petty move on the one who played you.
Confidence Man, "First Class Bitch"
Once upon a time, being called a "bitch" was grounds for running the fade, but we've since reclaimed the word for our own purposes. Australian synth-pop pairing Confidence Man proudly revels in that reclamation, creating a new anthem for your inner narcissist. Say it loud and proud, people: "I'm a first class bitch!"
Milla Santana, "Calor"
Summer is basically a construct now, but that's not stopping Milla Santana from taking the (socially distanced) party to the streets. The indie R&B singer shines in this homage to Brazilian funk that just feels like a good time.