There Are At Least 12 People Currently Missing In The California Wildfires

The worsening fires have been attributed to a variety of factors, all of which can be traced back to climate change : skyrocketing temperatures at more frequent and sustained rates is the main cause, according to experts , and it’s only going to continue to escalate. The US Forest Service announced on Wednesday that it was closing all 18 National Forests in the state of California as a precautionary measure after hundreds of stranded hikers and campers had to be rescued earlier this week due to the advancing Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest.