Gabby Douglas Gets Honest About Her Natural Hair Journey: “I Have Developed Thick Skin”

Douglas' powerful message sparked a discussion on Instagram about the unfair pressure put on Black women's hair. "Your hair never defined you," one fan wrote. "I was disgusted, but the people who criticised your hair when the focus should have been on your amazing talent. You are an inspiration." Others agreed, adding that Douglas' message is why representation is important. "I looked up to you and hearing the mean things they said about you (whom I thought was beautiful) hurt me as a little black girl and made me take second glances at my self and try to find things wrong with me," said another supporter. "This is why representation matters."